Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid morning, as investors awaited the second quarter and first half gross domestic product (GDP) announcement by Bank Negara Malaysia.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) continued its downtrend, shedding 8.22 points to 1,592.07.

The index opened 2.23 points lower at 1,598.06.

Losers overtook gainers 285 to 195, while 323 counters remained unchanged, 1127 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 657.31 million units worth RM369.48 million.

As for the performance of heavyweights, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 24 sen to RM23.66, Digi and Dialog were both flat at RM4.99 and RM3.52 respectively, Maxis dropped five sen to RM5.41 and Hup Seng was down seven sen to RM9.58.

For the most active stocks, Datasonic gained one sen to 91.5 sen, while its warrant was flat at 43 sen, and KNM, Eduspec and Bumi Armada both gained half-a-sen to 38 sen, six sen and 22 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 62.16 points to 11,786.67, the FBM Emas Index slid 56.04 points to 11,261.44, the FBMT 100 Index declined 56.71 points to 11,099.71, the FBM Ace contracted 19.38 points to 4,572.23, while the FBM 70 was 69.08 points lower at 14,032.15.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 64.36 points to 15,492.02, the Industrial Products and Services Index was marginally lower by 0.48 point to 149.15 and the Plantation Index weakened 89.94 points to 6,713.49. — Bernama