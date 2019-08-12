Argentine peso plummets 14pc after crushing Macri vote defeat

Currency exchange values are displayed on the buy-sell board of a bureau de exchange in Buenos Aires, on August 12, 2019. — AFP pic

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 12 — Argentina’s peso lost 14 per cent of its value against the dollar when exchange markets opened today after President Mauricio Macri suffered a crushing defeat in party primaries over the weekend.

The peso opened at 53 to the dollar having closed on Friday at 46.55.

Macri called a meeting with Central Bank president Guido Sandleris before the markets opened today, while putting back his morning cabinet meeting to 3.30pm (1830 GMT.)

Yesterday, centre-right, pro-business Macri was dealt a huge blow in his bid for re-election in October when he polled 15 points less than centre-left Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez.

“The president cannot have peace of mind. The markets are giving warning that the government has put itself in a position it cannot respond to,” Fernandez told Radio 10 today.

Macri managed only 32 per cent in the party primaries that effectively acted as a nationwide pre-election opinion poll as all of the recession-hit South American country’s major parties had already chosen their presidential candidates.

“It hurts that we haven’t had the support we’d hoped for,” admitted Macri.

Fernandez scored 47 per cent and if he was to repeat that result in the October 27 general election first round, he would win outright without need for a November run-off.

Argentina’s electoral law requires a candidate to gain 45 per cent for outright victory, or 40 per cent and a lead of at least 10 points over the nearest challenger.

“We’re going to begin a new stage. We always fix the problems that others create,” said Fernandez to thousands of cheering supporters in Buenos Aires last night. — AFP