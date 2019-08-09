Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says protests have hit business like a ‘tsunami’

Memos and posters over anti-extradition bill are seen on ‘Lennon Walls’ at Tai Po in Hong Kong August 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 9 — Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said today the business community was very worried about the long-term consequences of protests in the Asian financial hub.

Lam was flanked by business leaders as she told the media that downward economic pressure had hit like a “tsunami”.

The city has been embroiled in a political crisis throughout the summer, with anti-government street protests turning increasingly violent.

Retail sales and tourism numbers took a knock in June. — Reuters