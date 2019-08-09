Bursa Malaysia ends mixed, CI almost flat

At the close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged down 0.97 of-a-point to end at 1,615.05 from yesterday’s close of 1,616.02. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today, with the FBM KLCI ending 0.06 per cent easier ahead of the extended weekend.

At the close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged down 0.97 of-a-point to end at 1,615.05 from yesterday’s close of 1,616.02.

The key index, which opened 2.72 points easier at 1,613.30, moved between 1,613.27 and 1,620.76 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 447 to 355, while 385 counters remained unchanged, 717 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 1.97 billion units worth RM1.55 billion against yesterday’s 2.12 billion units worth RM1.52 billion.

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will be closed on Monday, August 12, in lieu of Hari Raya Aidiladha which falls on Sunday, August 11, and will resume operations on Tuesday.

Market heavyweights, Public Bank jumped 10 sen to RM21.52, Petronas Chemicals advanced nine sen to RM7.39, Axiata was flat at RM5, Maybank, TNB and CIMB fell two sen each to RM8.60, RM13.82 and RM5.04, respectively, while Maxis declined one sen to RM5.41.

As for the actives, Datasonic went up three sen to 82.5 sen, Ekovest gained one sen to 82.5 sen, Velesto edged up half-a-sen to 30.5 sen, Netx was flat at 1.5 sen, and Vsolar shed 1.5 sen to 15.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 0.26 of-a-point to 11,440.33, the FBMT 100 Index went down 0.53 of-a-point to 11,272.87, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 1.44 points to 11,926.57.

The FBM 70 improved by 24.88 points to 14,304.37 and the FBM Ace expanded 45.57 points to 4,697.64.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 15.33 points to 15,841.99, the Plantation Index trimmed 29.80 points to 6,727.41 but the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.03 points to 152.64.

Main Market volume rose to 1.23 billion shares valued at RM1.41 billion versus yesterday’s 1.14 billion shares valued at RM1.35 billion.

Warrants turnover fell to 342.36 million units worth RM85.21 million against 409.73 million units worth RM100.12 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market shrank to 398.31 million shares valued at RM60.61 million from 569.73 million shares valued at RM64.81 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 197.01 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (192.90 million), construction (133.49 million), technology (193.27 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (35.54 million), property (82.58 million), plantations (12.86 million), REITs (17.70 million), closed/fund (2,000), energy (268.30 million), healthcare (18.15 million), telecommunications and media (41.83 million), transportation and logistics (20.14 million) and utilities (12.20 million). — Bernama