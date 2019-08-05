Bursa Malaysia stays broadly lower at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia stayed broadly lower at mid-morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Bursa Malaysia stayed broadly lower at mid-morning on selling activities across the board, dragged down by bearish market sentiment.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 13.42 points to 1,613.34 from Friday’s close of 1,626.76.

The benchmark index opened 5.64 points weaker at 1,621.12.

There were 637 losers to 114 gainers, while 262 counters remained unchanged, 874 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 924.41 million units worth RM450.33 million.

Among heavyweights, Digi was flat at RM5, Maybank declined five sen to RM8.60, Public Bank shed 24 sen to RM21.54, TNB shed six sen to RM13.80, Petronas Chemicals eased 14 sen to RM7.29 and IHH Healthcare was five sen easier to RM5.68.

Of the top losers, Dutch Lady lost RM1 to RM63, Fraser & Neave went down 82 sen to RM33.68, Nestle gave up 50 sen to RM147 and Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 38 sen to RM23.38.

Of the active stocks, Eduspec was flat at 4.5 sen, KNM and Ekovest both edged down half-a-sen to 39 sen and 83 sen respectively, while AirAsia slid seven sen to RM1.84.

The FBM Emas Index contracted 98.73 points to 11,418.06, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 95.13 points to 11,249.87, the FBM Ace eased 96.71 points to 4,592.63, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 93.53 points to 11,832.99, while the FBM 70 fell 126.54 points to 14,229.68.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 115.49 points to 15,849.38, the Plantation Index fell 68.77 points to 6,620.4 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.88 points to 152.34. — Bernama