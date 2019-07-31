KLIA Aeropolis DFTZ to be completed by June 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The KLIA Aeropolis Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) development is expected to be completed by June 2020.

Cainiao KLIA Aeropolis Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Johnson Chen said the project, which is currently 50 per cent completed, is expected to be operational by September 2020.

“Once the project is completed, it would enable logistics and our business partners to export more products to China and outside the region,” he said on the sidelines of the Alibaba Cloud Summit Malaysia here, today.

In 2017, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) signed an agreement with Cainiao Smart Logistics Network (Hong Kong) Ltd and MA Elogistics Sdn Bhd.

Cainiao HK and MA Elogistics had completed their subscription of shares in the joint-venture company, Cainiao KLIA Aeropolis Sdn Bhd at 70 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

MAHB also announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd has entered into a sublease annexure of a 24.28-hectare land in Bandar Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Sepang with the lease of 30 years.

The site is set to be the world’s first e-world trade platform outside China with the development cost of over RM200 million.

The KLIA Aeropolis is expected to receive an additional RM700 million worth of investment once it is fully operational.

Chen said the site developed by them totalling 100,000 square metres (10 hectares) will have cargo and warehouse facilities.

“We have engaged with traditional logistics players such as GDex, online shopping platform Lazada, and have strong collaboration with MAHB and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation,” he said. — Bernama