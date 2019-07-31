Bursa lower at mid-afternoon

The overall market breadth on Bursa Malaysia was negative with losers outnumbering gainers 619 to 212, while 340 counters were unchanged, 769 untraded and 69 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon as worries over trade war continued to weigh on investors risk appetite.

At 3.15pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 9.2 points to 1,633.49 on the back of selling in the index-linked counters.

Public Bank dragged the composite index down by 2.584 points after losing 38 sen to RM21.82 with 4.6 million shares transacted.

A dealer said demand was influenced by subdued optimism over US-China trade war resolutions after President Donald Trump criticised Beijing in a series of tweets and ahead of the Federal Reserve’s projected interest-rate cut.

The overall market breadth on Bursa Malaysia was negative with losers outnumbering gainers 619 to 212, while 340 counters were unchanged, 769 untraded and 69 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.93 billion units worth RM1.56 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased four sen to RM8.69, Petronas Chemicals erased nine sen to RM7.48 and CIMB shed one sen to RM5.08.

IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.75 while Tenaga rose 24 sen to RM13.89.

Among active stocks,Netx was flat at 1.5 sen, KNM slipped one sen to 40.5 sen, while Green Packet added 1.5 sen to 62.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index depreciated 74.18 points to 11,584.91, the FBMT 100 Index edged down 71.98 points to 11,409.17, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 50.55 points to 12,001.43, and the FBM 70 erased 123.43 points to 14,508.6.

However, the FBM Ace gained 5.12 points to 4,740.02.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 168.78 points to 16,023.56, the Plantation Index fell 33.57 points to 6,778.91 and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 1.21 points to 154.3. — Bernama