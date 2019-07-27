PKNS eyes RM60m sales at property expo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Selangor State Corporation (PKNS) is targeting RM60 million in sales from the 10-day PKNS Property Exhibition Series 2/2019 from July 26 to August 4.

In a statement today, PKNS said the exhibition, in conjunction with its 55th anniversary celebration on August 1, features more than 50 commercial and residential projects developed by PKNS and its subsidiaries located strategically across Selangor.

PKNS chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain said PKNS is confident of achieving the sales target given the many attractive discounts offered and the success of its Series 1/2019 property expo, which achieved close to RM10 million in sales.

“For this series, PKNS is offering a special RM5,500 in additional discounts to 55 early birds as an anniversary special. In addition, visitors to the exhibition will be able to enjoy savings and rebates of up to RM100,000.

“There will be great deals including discounts of up to 20 per cent for properties featured in the collection and PKNS will absorb the legal fees for the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) and stamp duties for the Memorandum of Transfer (MOT) for purchases made during the exhibition,” he added. — Bernama