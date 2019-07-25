Bursa Malaysia flat at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.29 point to 1652.70. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia were flat alongside mild selling in large-cap stocks.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.29 point to 1652.70, but overall, market breadth was negative with 346 losers to 227 gainers, while 394 counters remained unchanged, 953 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.09 billion units worth RM600.45 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM8.78, PetChem gained 12 sen to RM7.62, Tenaga fell two sen to RM13.72, while IHH was flat at RM5.75.

The FBM Emas Index fell 4.65 points to 11,751.89 and the FBMT 100 Index slipped 2.29 points to 11,574.09.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 6.4 points to 12,126.86, the FBM 70 depreciated 20.37 points to 14,843.97. However, the FBM Ace was 35.90 points higher at 4,803.43.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 7.08 points to 16,412.79, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.84 point to 155.23, while the Plantation Index bagged 3.15 points to 6,808.06. ― Bernama