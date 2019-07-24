European stocks diverge at open

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt June 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 24 — Europe’s main stock markets diverged at the start of trade today.

In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies trod 0.2 per cent lower at 7,542.98 points.

On the upside, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.1 per cent to 5,625.36 points and Frankfurt’s DAX 30 added 0.2 per cent to 12,514.56, compared with the closing levels yesterday.

Most Asian markets meanwhile enjoyed another day of gains, with support coming from more healthy corporate results and renewed hopes for a resolution of the China-US trade war. — AFP