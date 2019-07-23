Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 0.91 of a point at 1654.49 after opening 0.67 of a point easier at 1,654.73 today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia were mixed at mid-morning, in the midst of thin trading, and ahead of the domestic earnings reporting season for the April-June quarter.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 0.91 of a point at 1654.49 after opening 0.67 of a point easier at 1,654.73 today.

Market breadth was positive with 327 gainers to 253 losers, while 342 counters remained unchanged, 966 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.03 billion units worth RM505.26 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.82, Public Bank fell four sen to RM22.84 but Tenaga rose six sen to RM13.80 and PetChem was two sen better at RM7.72.

The FBM Emas Index was down 0.48 of a point to 11,769.90 and the FBMT 100 Index declined 2.09 points to 11,595.35.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 15.13 points stronger at 12,172.29, while the FBM 70 appreciated 14.75 points to 14,906.70 and the FBM Ace rose 21.80 points to 4725.13.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 32.07 points to 16,501.76, the Plantation Index added 11.43 points to 6,796.27 and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched up 0.18 of a point to 156.33. ― Bernama