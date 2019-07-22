Osaka Gas invests to develop natural gas infrastructure proceeds

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Osaka Gas Co Ltd (Osaka Gas) wholly-owned subsidiary, Osaka Gas Singapore Pte Ltd, in conjunction with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation has invested capital in AGP International Holdings Pte Ltd (AGP IH).

Osaka Gas has also entered into a collaboration agreement specific to AGP IH and its natural gas value chain.

Based in Singapore, AGP IH business activities include modular and onsite construction, field deployment and city gas distribution.

There will be synergy from the project development know-how and engineering skills that the AGP Group has in liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses, as well as the knowledge that Osaka Gas has accumulated domestically for LNG and gas pipelines.

Moving forward, the companies will be actively involved in developing LNG terminal, power plant and LNG supply businesses to create a natural gas value chain in Southeast Asia and other countries which have growing demand for LNG.

With plans to begin operating in Vietnam this year, Osaka Gas is currently present in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, growing the gas supply business for industrial customers, as well as the energy services business.

On March 8, 2018, Osaka Gas launched a new group brand known as Daigas Group, to accelerate growth in overseas energy sectors. — Bernama