Bursa Malaysia turns negative at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning due to profit-taking after the recent gains made in the local bourse last Friday.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was down 4.93 points at 1653.26 after closing at 1,658.19 last week.

It opened 0.09 point better at 1,658.28 today.

Nestle lost 60 sen to RM147 and British American Tobacco was 34 sen weaker at RM30.10.

Market breadth was negative, with 379 losers and 231 gainers, while 336 counters remained unchanged, 943 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.24 billion units worth RM468.99 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell two sen to RM8.85, Tenaga lost six sen to RM13.58, CIMB eased five sen to RM5.19 while Public Bank was two sen higher at RM22.90.

Of the gainers, Scicom went up 16 sen to RM1.05, Kuchai Development added 13 sen to RM1.79 and Malaysian Pacific was 12 sen higher at RM9.42.

The FBM Emas Index was down 32.98 points at 11,757.24 and the FBMT 100 Index declined 34.29 points to 11,581.96.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 35.39 points weaker at 12,129.47, while the FBM 70 depreciated 43.02 points to 14,870.01 but the FBM Ace rose 9.56 points to 4684.53.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 53.50 points to 16,542.38 and the Plantation Index reduced 37.60 points to 6,776.40.

The Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 0.30 point to 156.51. ― Bernama