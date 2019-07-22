Britain's FTSE steady as oil majors rise

People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, July 22 ― London's main index held steady today as oil heavyweights rose amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, while energy firm Centrica fell on reports of a dividend cut and Ted Baker was in demand after multiple media reports of takeover plans.

The FTSE 100 index of bluechip companies was flat at 0710 GMT, while the FTSE 250 midcap index was 0.1 per cent lower.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc were higher, tracking gains in crude prices on concerns that Iran's seizure of a British tanker last week may lead to supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Energy company Centrica Plc slumped 1.5 per cent after the Times reported that the company was set to cut its dividend and put its oil and gas business up for sale.

Among midcaps, Ted Baker Plc added 3.2 per cent after the Times reported that the company's founder Ray Kelvin was considering plans to back a private equity buyout of the company. ― Reuters