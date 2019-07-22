BNM’s international reserves rise to US$103.3b as at July 15

Bank Negara Malaysia said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.3 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) international reserves increased to US$103.3 billion (US$425.19) as at July 15, 2019 from US$102.7 billion as at June 28, 2019.

In a statement, the central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.3 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves comprised foreign currency reserves at US$97.1 billion, International Monitary Fund reserves position (US$1.1 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.8 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.1 billion).

It said assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs, which amounted to RM427.99 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM2.28 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM3.34 million), loans and advances (RM6.95 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM11.63 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM141.31 billion), currency in circulation (RM108.50 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM154.41 billion), federal government deposits (RM21.61 billion), other deposits (RM1.45 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM18.58 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.72 billion), and other liabilities (RM2.66 billion). ― Bernama