Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning amid volatile trading since opening, due to weak sentiment in the market, as well as in tracking its regional peers.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.79 points and stood at 1,655.74 after having closed at 1,657.53 yesterday.

It opened 0.27 of-a-point better at 1,657.50 today.

PChem continue to weigh on the composite index, losing 3.28 per cent RM7.66. The counter contributed 3.63 points to the index.

Market breadth was negative, with 329 losers to 251 gainers, while 351 counters remained unchanged, 960 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.16 billion units worth RM500.67 million.

Maxis was down three sen RM5.61, PBBank declined six sen to RM22.90, Dialog and GenM were two sen easier at RM3.36 and RM3.48, respectively, while Maybank and Axiata fell one sen to RM8.87 and RM5.13.

Of the losers, BKawan declined 18 sen to RM16.52, Atlan lost 11 sen to RM4.09, Amway slid nine sen to RM6.11, while LafMsia and PanaMy were eight sen easier at RM3.45 and RM40.0 respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 10.72 points to 11,766.86 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 11.99 points to 11,589.56.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 10.72 points weaker at 11,766.86, while the FBM 70 slid 13.07 points to 14,840.21, but the FBM Ace rose 0.3 of-a-point to 4,669.81.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 11.64 points to 16,579.92, but the Plantation Index bagged 12.65 points to 6,888.68.

The Industrial Products & Services Index fell 1.72 points to 155.85. — Bernama