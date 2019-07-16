Ringgit opens slightly lower against US dollar

At the opening, the ringgit traded higher against other major currencies. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar this morning on concerns over slowing global growth and weaker oil prices.

At 9.02am, the local note stood at 4.1080/1130 against the US dollar from 4.1070/1100 at yesterday’s close.

At the time of writing, Brent crude fell 0.21 per cent to US$66.34 per barrel.

A dealer said oil prices slipped after China posted its slowest quarterly economic growth in at least 27 years, reinforcing concerns about demand in the world’s largest crude oil importer.

Meanwhile, the greenback traded higher in thin trading as investors prepared for a possible Federal Reserve’s cut in the interest rate at its policy meeting next week.

“The market also will be waiting on the upcoming US retail sales and industrial production data, as well as the Fed’s key Beige Book on US economic conditions, publish within this week,” he added.

At the opening, the ringgit traded higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0282/0336 from 3.0285/0319 on Tuesday and was higher against the yen at 3.8055/8112 from 3.8074/8112.

It improved against the pound to 5.1399/1478 from 5.1580/1634 and appreciated against the euro at 4.6244/6312 from 4.6319/6365. — Bernama