Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia stayed in negative territory at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Bursa Malaysia stayed in negative territory at mid-afternoon, dragged down by selected heavyweight counters, led by Petronas Chemical, IHH and Hartalega.

Petronas Chemical lost five sen to RM8.37, IHH reduced four sen to RM5.75 and Hartalega was nine sen easier at RM5.13.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.14 points lower at 1,668.31 from 1,669.45 at Friday’s close.

The index rose 1.77 points to 1,667.68 but turned red thereafter.

Market breadth was negative with 453 losers to 310 advancers, while 397 counters were unchanged, 689 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.10 billion units worth RM874.2 million.

Among heavyweights, Press Metal and Top Glove both erased six sen each to RM4.33 and RM4.67, respectively, while CIMB, Sime Darby and IOI Corporation all lost two sen to RM5.18, RM2.27, RM4.23, respectively.

Of the losers, Dutch Lady fell 40 sen to RM63.6, KESM erased 25 sen to RM8.04, Panasonic down 20 sen to RM40.30, F&N eased 14 sen to RM34.36 and Spritzer declined 12 sen to RM2.18.

The FBM Emas Index down 4.95 points to 11,839.30 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 6.93 points to 11,662.57

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 11.84 points weaker at 12,230.08, the FBM 70 fell 4.81 points to 14,872.76 while the FBM Ace gained 2.13 points to 4,652.26.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 7.80 points to 16,634.38, the Plantation Index shed 15.57 points to 6,895.71 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.69 of-a-point weaker at 160.63. — Bernama