Matrade: International Sourcing Programme business matching generates potential export worth RM35.12m

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — A total of RM35.12 million potential export value were generated from over 60 meetings, involving Malaysian building materials producers and global buyers, held during Malaysia-renowned business matching session at the International Sourcing Programme (INSP) early this month.

INSP was organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation’s (Matrade) in conjunction with the 20th edition of International Architecture, Interior Design and Building Exhibition (ARCHIDEX) on July 3, 2019.

In a statement today, Matrade said the session had seen meetings between 28 Malaysian companies and 10 foreign buyers from India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Kenya.

“Among the Malaysian products sourced during the programme were timber products, plywood, sanitary fittings, sealants, doors and windows,” said the trade agency.

In 2018, Malaysia’s total exports of building materials were valued at RM29.87 billion with main export markets included Singapore follow by Japan and Australia. Among the top exported building material products were wood products, non-metallic mineral products, sawn timber, and moulding and iron & steel products. — Bernama