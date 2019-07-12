Bursa Malaysia turns red at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,674.43, sliding 4.83 points from 1,679.26 at yesterday's close. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Bursa Malaysia slipped into the red at mid-morning on mild profit-taking activities despite Wall Street’s better overnight performance.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,674.43, sliding 4.83 points from 1,679.26 at yesterday's close.

The index gained 1.77 points to 1,681.03 at the opening but unable to retain the momentum and slid into the negative territory.

Market breadth was however positive, with 333 advancers to 288 decliners, while 367 counters remained unchanged, 860 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.3 billion units worth RM810.94 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank and Tenaga were flat at RM8.95, RM23.00 and RM13.72, respectively, while CIMB declined 13 sen to RM5.21 and IHH Healthcare trimmed three sen to RM5.78.

Of the actives, KNM decreased one sen to 34 sen, Excel Force MSC was 5.5 sen lower at 61.5 sen, while Sapura Energy improved one sen to 30.5 and Cuscapi as well as Prestariang gained three sen to 21.5 sen and 51 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 15.89 points to 11,876.99 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 16.53 points to 11,702.87.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 1.75 points weaker at 12,278.02, while the FBM 70 added 48.95 points to 14,914.25 and the FBM Ace increased 13.3 points to 4,680.35.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 77.25 points to 16,686.43 and the Plantation Index shed 11.94 points to 6,927.74.

The Industrial Products & Services Index added 0.04 of-a-point to 161.48. ― Bernama