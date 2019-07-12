Bursa Malaysia remains in negative territory at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.25 points lower at 1,671.01 from yesterday's close of 1,671.01. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon, prompted by profit-taking activities in selected heavyweights.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.25 points lower at 1,671.01 from yesterday's close of 1,671.01.

The index rose 1.77 points to 1,681.03 at the opening, but turned into the red thereafter.

Market breadth was negative, with 389 advancers to 376 decliners, while 401 counters were unchanged, 682 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.02 billion units worth RM1.28 billion.

Consumer products and services, as well as industrial products and services, were among the top losers seen on the local bourse, with 132 companies recording losses at press time.

Among heavyweights, Maybank trimmed one sen to RM8.94, Tenaga, IHH Healthcare and IOI Corporation trimmed two sen each to RM8.94, RM5.79 and RM4.25 respectively, while Public Bank declined eight sen to RM22.92 and CIMB decreased 13 sen to RM5.21.

Of the actives, KNM increased half-a-sen to 35.5 sen, Cuscapi was 2.5 sen higher at 21 sen, Sapura Energy added one sen to 30.5 sen, but Excel Force MSC declined six sen to 61 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 34.18 points to 11,858.7 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 35.3 points to 11,684.1.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 15.97 points weaker at 12,263.79, while the FBM Ace gained 3.63 points to 4,670.68 and the FBM 70 added 45.91 points to 14,911.21.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 114.61 points to 16,649.06, the Plantation Index shed 30.31 points to 6,909.37 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.27 point weaker at 161.17. ― Bernama