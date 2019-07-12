Bursa Malaysia lower at midday

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 6.01 points to 1,673.25 from 1,679.27 at yesterday’s close. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session easier, with investors engaging in an almost similar amount of buying and selling.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 6.01 points to 1,673.25 from 1,679.27 at yesterday’s close.

The index moved between 1,672.19 and 1,682.04 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was, however, borderline positive, with advancers outnumbered decliners 358 to 350, while 393 counters were unchanged, 747 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.7 billion shares worth RM1.1 billion.

Maybank IB Research Analyst Nik Ihsan Raja Abdullah said relief in the global equities’ rally failed to lift domestic large-cap stocks, as small caps and technology stocks hogged the limelight.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to range between 1,670 and 1,700 today and downside supports are at 1,670 and 1,656,” he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank trimmed one sen to RM8.94, Tenaga, IHH Healthcare and IOI Corporation trimmed two sen each to RM13.70, RM5.79 and RM4.25 respectively, while Public Bank and Axiata improved two sen each to RM23.02 and RM5.20, respectively.

Of the actives, KNM decreased one sen to 34 sen, Excel Force MSC was six sen lower at 61 sen, while Cuscapi, as well as Prestariang, gained three sen to 21.5 sen and 51 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 21.84 points to 11,871.05 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 22.44 points to 11,696.96.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 10.15 points weaker at 12,269.61, the FBM Ace decreased 19.57 points to 4,647.48 while the FBM 70 added 50.78 points to 14,916.08.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 85.6 points to 16,678.07 and the Plantation Index shed 26.74 points to 6,912.94.

The Industrial Products & Services Index was flat at 161.44. — Bernama