Global stocks dip as trade dims earnings outlook, Mexican peso falls

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 10 ― A gauge of stock markets around the world fell yesterday as trade tensions weighed on the outlook for corporate earnings, while Mexico's peso tumbled after the country's finance minister resigned.

European and US stocks dropped early after German chemicals giant BASF warned of a 30 per cent fall in its adjusted annual profit, citing trade friction and a global slowdown in growth.

On Wall Street, an analyst downgrade of 3M Co contributed to a drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average . However, the benchmark S&P 500 index edged higher and the Nasdaq posted gains as the tech-related FAANG stocks rose.

Even so, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.10 per cent.

The Mexican peso slid as much as 2.25 per cent against the dollar after Finance Minister Carlos Urzua resigned, citing deep differences over economic issues. It was last down 1.2 per cent.

Some encouraging news on trade came as the United States and China were set to relaunch talks this week after a two-month hiatus. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said talks with the European Union to move forward on a trade agreement were also in progress.

However, skepticism remained among market participants on how much progress the United States and China have made toward resolving their differences.

"A resolution to the trade war is far off," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at Bruderman Asset Management in New York. "I wouldn't be surprised if it went into 2020."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.65 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 26,783.49, the S&P 500 gained 3.68 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,979.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.35 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 8,141.73.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 8/32 in price to yield 2.0613 per cent, from 2.034 per cent late on Monday.

The potential reaction to monetary policy at the world's top central banks also remained in focus ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the US Congress today and tomorrow.

Money market futures are still fully pricing in a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's July 30-31 meeting, but have almost priced out a larger half-percentage-point move that had been seen as a real possibility just a couple of weeks ago.

"There may be some clarity coming out in the next couple of days based on what Powell says at these hearings," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management.

In currency markets, Britain's sterling dropped to a six-month low and was last 0.4 per cent lower against the dollar at US$1.2462 (RM5.161) amid a worsening economic outlook and rising fears about a no-deal exit for Britain from the European Union.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.13 per cent, while the euro dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.1206.

Oil prices firmed as Opec supply cuts and Middle East tensions outweighed the US-China trade dispute that has been dragging down the global economy and oil demand.

Brent crude futures settled up 5 cents to US$64.16. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 17 cents to $57.83.

Spot gold ticked 0.1 per cent higher to US$1,397.06 an ounce. ― Reuters