Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning on lack of catalysts and amid profit-taking activities, capitalising on yesterday’s gains.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,679.73, slipping 3.14 points from 1,682.87 at yesterday's close.

The index lost 0.18 of-a-point to 1,682.69 at the opening and lingered in negative territory.

Market breadth turned negative, with 306 decliners to 256 advancers, while 358 counters remained unchanged, 1,848 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 943.31 million units worth RM673.46 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd said in a note that stocks surprised on the upside yesterday, on institutional support for the key index, which helped to nullify some technical weaknesses.

“However, the underlying market tone is still one of cautiousness, in view of the lack of direction and still toppish valuations,” it said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, CIMB and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM8.94, RM5.35 and RM5.80 respectively, while Public Bank lost six sen to RM23.00, Tenaga decreased two sen to RM13.82 and Petronas Chemicals eased 12 sen to RM8.48.

Of the actives, UWC was 49 sen higher at RM1.31, London Biscuits improved two sen to 18 sen, while Green Packet declined 1.5 sen to 37.5 sen and KNM Group and APFT were flat at 31.5 sen and two sen respectively.

The FBM 70 shrank 48.43 points to 14,851.65, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 25.79 points to 11,719.35 and the FBM Ace declined 37.61 points to 4,588.35.

The FBM Emas Index shed 23.75 points to 11,885.92 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 28.1 points weaker at 12,269.07.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 0.9 of-a-point to 161.39, the Financial Services Index trimmed 10.27 points to 16,769.48 and the Plantation Index declined 14.71 points to 6,953.99. ― Bernama