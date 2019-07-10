Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.09pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.11 points lower at 1,677.76 from yesterday's close of 1,682.87. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon today, amid a lack of catalysts. with the key index weighed down by consumer products and services.

At 3.09pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.11 points lower at 1,677.76 from yesterday's close of 1,682.87.

The index trimmed 0.18 of-a-point to 1,677.76 at the opening and remained in the red thereafter.

Market breadth was negative, with 417 decliners overwhelming 274 advancers, while 431 counters were unchanged, 726 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.52 billion units worth RM1.17 billion.

Consumer products and services, as well as industrial products and services, were among the top losers seen on the local bourse, with 138 companies recording losses as at press time.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Axiata, Digi and Nestle were flat at RM8.94, RM5.17 and RM5.06 and RM148.50 respectively, while Public Bank and Tenaga lost eight sen each to RM22.98 and RM13.76.

Of the actives, main market debutant UWC was 47 sen higher at RM1.29, London Biscuits improved three sen to 19 sen, while KNM, Green Packet and Focus Dynamic declined half-a-sen to 31 sen, 38.5 sen and 27 sen respectively.

The FBM 70 shrank 68.49 points to 14,831.59, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 40.01 points to 11,705.13 and the FBM Ace declined 54.18 points to 4,571.78.

The FBM Emas Index shed 38.32 points to 11,871.35 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 40.29 points weaker at 12,256.88.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 1.25 points to 161.04, the Financial Services Index trimmed 41.24 points to 16,738.51 and the Plantation Index declined 15.5 points to 6,953.2. ― Bernama