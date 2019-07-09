Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.43 points higher at 1,679.07 against yesterday's close of 1,677.64. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon today, as investors absorbed news of Bank Negara Malaysia's decision to keep the overnight policy rate unchanged at 3.00 per cent.

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.43 points higher at 1,679.07 against yesterday's close of 1,677.64.

The index gained 1.51 points to 1,679.15 at the opening and remained positive thereafter.

However, market breadth was negative, with 393 decliners outpacing 323 advancers, while 418 counters were unchanged, 714 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.61 billion units worth RM897.8 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank improved three sen to RM8.95, Maxis and Public Bank added two sen each to RM5.62 and RM23.00 respectively, Tenaga declined eight sen to RM13.74 and Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM8.59.

Of the actives, Barakah Offshore and Ekovest inched up half-a-sen each to six sen and 81 sen respectively, SMTrack and Iskandar Waterfront gained one sen each to 23 sen and RM1.01 respectively, while Sapura Energy was flat at 30 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 20.62 points to 11,888.03 and the FBMT 100 Index increased 19.13 points to 11,723.55.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 27.58 points better at 12,261.48, the FBM 70 advanced 61.3 points to 14,892.64 and the FBM Ace went up 19.81 points to 4,601.97.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 39.45 points to 16,796.12 and the Plantation Index added 6.14 points to 6,951.31, but the Industrial Products and Services Index decreased 0.12 of-a-point to 161.93. ― Bernama