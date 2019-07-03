Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.06pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.35 points to 1,686.65 from Tuesday's close of 1,691.0, after opening at 1,689.25. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― Bursa Malaysia continued to trend lower at mid-afternoon today due to persistent selling pressure in banking blue chips led by CIMB.

Market breadth stayed negative with 432 losers against 309 gainers, while 413 counters remained unchanged, 686 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.20 billion units worth RM956.56 million.

Among finance-related heavyweights, CIMB fell seven sen to RM5.37, Maybank slipped two sen to RM8.96, Hong Leong Bank lost 10 sen to RM19.04, RHB Bank contracted four sen to RM5.75 and AMMB was two sen easier at RM4.37.

Of the actives, Sumatec added two sen to three sen, KNM bagged one sen to 31 sen, while its warrant accumulated two sen to 15 sen and Sapura Engergy trimmed half-a-sen to 30 sen. Borneo Oil was unchanged at 4.5 sen.

Nestle topped the losers list, easing 40 sen to RM148.40, followed by Carlsberg which dropped 40 sen to RM25.56 as BAT weakened 32 sen to RM28.62 and Chin Teck slid 26 sen to RM6.54. Ayer was 12 sen lower at RM4.58.

The FBM Emas Index slid 24.60 points to 11,916.16, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 26.15 points to 11,757.92 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 15.51 lower at 12,303.25.

The FBM 70 shrank 16.18 points to 14,860.95, while the FBM Ace perked 50.68 points to 4,573.57.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index contracted 58.14 points to 16,791.17 and the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 0.73 of-a-point to 162.28.

But, the Plantation Index advanced 5.06 points to 6,945.93. ― Bernama