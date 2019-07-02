Hong Kong stocks rally on China-US trade talks renewal

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.17 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 2 — Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains today as investors welcomed the resumption of China-US trade talks and brushed off violent demonstrations that hit the city overnight.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.17 per cent, or 332.94 points, to 28,875.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, inching down 0.96 points to 3,043.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, edged up 0.16 per cent, or 2.57 points, to 1,619.12. — AFP