Timeless Bonus Points revision for Alliance Bank Platinum, Gold, and You:nique Rewards credit cards

Effective July 1, 2019, the rewards benefits for the three credit cards will reflect the following changes.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Alliance Bank is revising the Timeless Bonus Points (TBP) benefits for the Alliance Bank Platinum, Gold, and You:nique Rewards credit cards. Effective July 1, 2019, the rewards benefits for the three credit cards will reflect the following changes.

*TBP is awarded on every RM1 of the relevant spend.

Timeless Bonus Points is Alliance Bank’s rewards points system for its credit cards. As its name implies, points earned do not expire and can be used to redeem anything from store vouchers to air miles.

Do take note that the same exclusions for TBP apply as before: all three credit cards do not award TBP for transactions made at government agencies, whereas the Gold and You:nique Rewards cards also do not award TBP for petrol transactions. In addition, the revisions do not affect the Alliance Bank Visa Infinite, which has one of the best air miles conversion rates for overseas spending among credit cards in Malaysia.

