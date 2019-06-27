Sunway Lagoon eyes revenue of RM180m this year

The Sunway Lagoon theme park has set a higher target of 1.5 million visitors this year against 1.4 million in 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Sunway Lagoon Sdn Bhd is targeting an increased revenue of RM180 million this year against RM140 million achieved in 2018.

Senior general manager Calvin Ho said of the total, over 60 per cent would be contributed by ticket sales, and the rest from the food and beverage segment and retail.

The theme park has set a higher target of 1.5 million visitors this year against 1.4 million in 2018, leveraging on its various promotional initiatives done in collaboration with government tourism agencies, tourism agents, as well as airlines to achieve the target, he added.

He was speaking to reporters after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia’s national airline Garuda Indonesia here today.

Garuda was represented by its general manager for Malaysia, Fredrik Kasiepo.

Ho said the company met the visitors target for the first quarter of 2019, but saw a 20 per cent drop from the target in the second quarter, but believed it is still on track to achieve the annual target, as the numbers usually picked up in the second half of the year.

“Year-on-year we achieved the higher target set. We need to work together as Malaysians to push for the country’s tourism segment,” he added.

He said of the visitors to the theme park, there was a 50:50 composition ratio for local and international tourists.

For international tourists, the majority were from India followed by those from the middle east, China and other Asian countries.

On the MoU today, Ho said it marked another milestone for Sunway Lagoon as it continued to expand its reach in Asia.

Following the MoU, passengers flying Garuda airlines can now enjoy a 20 per cent discount off the published admission rate into the park, and the offer is valid through November 2020.

Ho noted that the tourists arrivals from Indonesia had increased by 17.2 per cent to 3.3 million in 2018, and it is expected to increase further this year to 3.6 million, owing to significant efforts by travel agents, distributors and airlines offering travellers good travel packages and competitive airfares

Meanwhile, Fredrik said as the flagship carrier of Indonesia, it is Garuda ‘s commitment to continuously improve its services and provide added value to passengers throughout it 90 destinations worldwide, including Malaysia.

“This collaboration would certainly go a long way in our pursuit of delivering top value to our guests. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Sunway Lagoon,” he added. — Bernama