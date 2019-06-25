Bursa slightly lower at mid-afternoon

Of the actively-traded stocks, Bumi Armada and Sumatec both remained flat at 21 sen and one sen respectively, while Lambo rose half-a-sen to 6.5 sen. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-afternoon, bogged down by selling led by Hong Leong and Maxis.

At 3.03pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined slightly by 1.99 points to 1,674.14 from yesterday's close of 1,676.13.

Losers outpaced gainers 413 to 298, while 340 counters were unchanged, 866 untraded and 42 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.12 billion units worth RM867.25 million.

Among the heavyweights, Hong Leong dropped 32 sen to RM19.10, Maxis went down eight sen to RM5.67 and PetChem declined seven sen to RM8.43.

Maybank and Public Bank lost four sen each to RM8.92 and RM22.98, respectively.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Bumi Armada and Sumatec both remained flat at 21 sen and one sen respectively, while Lambo rose half-a-sen to 6.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 1.18 points to 11,791.76, while the FBMT 100 Index was 0.48 of-a-point higher at 11,647.59 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 22.99 points to 12,149.03.

The FBM Ace added 8.12 points to 4,373.62 and the FBM 70 improved 58.65 points to 14,627.49.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 63.23 points to 16,697.73, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.74 of-a-point to 160.70, while the Plantation Index was 9.77 points higher at 6,961.91. — Bernama