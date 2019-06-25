Bursa ends morning session lower after see-saw trade

Among the heavyweights, Maybank dropped five sen to RM8.91, Public Bank was two sen lower at RM23.00, Tenaga gained 24 sen to RM14.04 and PetChem declined eight sen to RM8.42. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower today weighed down by selling and profit taking activities in heavyweight stocks, mainly in finance-related counters.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 2.81 points to 1,673.32 from yesterday’s close of at 1,676.13

The index, which opened 0.31 of-a-points lower at 1,675.82, saw some see-saw trade with the index moving to as low as 1,672.41 and high of 1,677.76 throughout the morning session.

Losers edged gainers 376 to 258, while 357 counters were unchanged, 926 untraded and 42 others suspended.

Volume stood at 938.53 million units worth RM674.73 million.

Profit takers are seeing actively nibble on recent gainers to book profit while keeping a nervous eye on the progress of US-China trade war ahead of a meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during this week’s G20 Summit in Japan.

China’s ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai said today that Beijing was ready to resume trade talks with Washington to reach a conclusion on their trade dispute.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank dropped five sen to RM8.91, Public Bank was two sen lower at RM23.00, Tenaga gained 24 sen to RM14.04 and PetChem declined eight sen to RM8.42.

Hong Leong Bank was 30 sen weaker at RM19.12 while RHB depreciated nine sen to RM5.56.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Lambo was half-a-sen better at 6.5 sen, while Bumi Armada and Sumatec were unchanged at 21 sen and one sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 8.19 points to 11,784.75, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 7.12 points to 11,639.99 while the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 16.59 points to 12,142.63.

The FBM Ace inched up by 7.12 points to 4,372.62 and the FBM 70 was higher by 41.49 points to 14,610.33.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 70.86 points to 16,690.10, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 0.89 of-a-point to 160.55 but the Plantation Index was 8.94 points better at 6,961.08. — Bernama