Bursa turns higher at mid-morning

Of the actively-traded stocks, Iskandar Waterfront rose four sen to RM1.08, Mestron was flat at 15.5 sen and Ekovest inched up half-a-sen to 85 sen. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Bursa Malaysia turned higher at mid-morning boosted by buying in energy and consumer products and services counters led by Yinson which went up 31 sen to RM6.12.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 1.44 points to 1,676.87 from Thursday’s close of 1,675.43.

Gainers beat losers 340 to 260, with 326 counters unchanged, 961 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 934.83 million units worth RM686.53 million.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM8.95, Public Bank declined two sen to RM23.06, while Tenaga lost 16 sen to RM13.72.

The FBM Emas Index rose 21.74 points to 11,808.02, the FBMT 100 Index improved 20.77 points to 11,661.30 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 28.60 points to 12,161.36.

The FBM 70 gained 69.85 points to 14,623.45 and the FBM Ace added 14.01 points to 4,375.93.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 21.12 points to 16,713.12, the Plantation Index advanced 37.07 points to 7,007.82 and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched up 0.66 point to 161.18. — Bernama