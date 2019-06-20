Bursa stays in positive territory at mid-afternoon

At 3.15pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 3.51 points to 1,670.05 from Wednesday’s close of 1,666.54. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Bursa Malaysia remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon due to buying in utilities, consumer products and services and telecommunications and media counters.

Tenaga jumped 42 sen to RM13.70 and Maxis was eight sen higher at RM5.70. Genting, whose boss is taking a pay cut, rose 21 sen to RM6.89.

These counters contributed 6.68 points to the composite index.

At 3.15pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 3.51 points to 1,670.05 from Wednesday’s close of 1,666.54.

Gainers were slightly higher than losers at 367 to 351, while 380 counters were unchanged, 780 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.56 billion units worth RM1.31 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell three sen to RM8.91, Public Bank slipped 10 sen to RM23 and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.36.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Iskandar Waterfront lost half-a-sen to RM1.05, Borneo Oil was flat at 4.5 sen while Greatech rose 4.5 sen to RM1.01.

The FBM Emas Index increased 46.79 points to 11,745.50, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 48.93 points to 11,602.13 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 75.59 points higher at 12,084.25.

The FBM 70 jumped 160.76 points to 14,501.64 and the FBM Ace went up 19.15 points to 4,342.46.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index expanded 88.05 points to 6,966.44 while the Industrial Products & Services Index inched up 0.10 point to 160.37, but the Financial Services Index lost 28.54 points to 16,649.02. — Bernama