Bursa rises at mid-morning on buying sentiment

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Bursa Malaysia turned higher at mid-morning led by buying in utilities, consumer products and services counters.

Tenaga jumped 40 sen to RM13.68, Nestle soared 40 sen to RM148.90 and Genting was 18 sen higher at RM6.86. These three counters contributed 5.35 points to the composite index.

At 11.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.89 points to 1,670.43 from Wednesday’s close of 1,666.54 and after opening 5.71 points weaker at 1,660.83.

Gainers beat losers 315 to 281, with 319 counters unchanged, 963 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 944.27 million units worth RM661.57 million.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.94, Public Bank declined 12 sen to RM22.98, while Petronas Chemicals was one sen weaker at RM8.35.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Borneo Oil was flat at 4.5 sen, Iskandar Waterfront eased eight sen to RM1.02 and Ekovest slipped half-a-sen to 84 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 37.95 points to 11,736.66, the FBMT 100 Index improved 39.66 points to 11,592.86 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 66.59 points to 12,075.25.

The FBM 70 gained 100.80 points to 14,441.68 and the FBM Ace inched up 27.87 points to 4,351.18.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 13.57 points to 16,663.99, the Plantation Index lost 43.71 points to 7,010.78 and the Industrial Products & Services Index slid 0.11 of-a-point to 160.16. — Bernama