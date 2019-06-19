Tokyo shares end higher on upbeat trade news

People walk past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, September 22, 2017. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 19 — Tokyo stocks ended higher today, extending rallies on Wall Street following upbeat comments from the US and China on trade ahead of the G20 summit.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.72 per cent, or 361.16 points, to 21,333.87, while the broader Topix index was up 1.74 per cent, or 26.60 points, at 1,555.27.

“The market made a significant gain. The three major US indices rose overnight on hopes for progress in the US-China trade talks. This prompted the Nikkei index to start trading higher,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note to clients.

“But ahead of major events domestically and globally, many investors chose not to buy up shares further,” it said.

The dollar stood at 108.37 yen, against 108.43 yen in New York late yesterday.

Global investors perked up as US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held telephone talks and agreed to meet at the G20 summit next week in Japan.

The move is seen as a possible step toward a breakthrough in the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies, and a move away from thorny words and tariffs on each other’s exports.

Xi said the countries “will both gain by cooperating, and lose by fighting,” according to a readout by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Investors are now turning their eyes to major central banks, starting with ECB chief Mario Draghi who is slated to make another speech later today.

The dovish tone of his speech yesterday sent global markets higher.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve will conclude its policy board meeting later today, with chair Jerome Powell slated to hold a press conference.

The Bank of Japan will also finish its policy meeting tomorrow, with governor Haruhiko Kuroda to address the media the same day.

Among major Tokyo shares, internet investor SoftBank Group surged 4.03 per cent to 10,250 yen. Sony added 2.01 per cent to 5,736 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing rose 0.80 per cent to 66,840 yen. Toyota added 0.79 per cent to 6,772. — AFP