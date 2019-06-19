Bursa Malaysia continues buying momentum at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia continued its buying momentum at mid-morning. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Bursa Malaysia continued its buying momentum at mid-morning, in utilities, transportation and telco stocks, due to positive global developments.

Tenaga jumped 18 sen to RM13.18, Malaysia Airports soared 51 sen to RM8.44, while Maxis was nine sen higher at RM5.57.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 8.05 points to 1,660.81 from yesterday’s close of 1,652.76 and after opening 1.81 points higher at 1,654.57.

Market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 381 to 212, with 313 counters unchanged, 961 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 985.42 million units worth RM703.17 million.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM8.94, Public Bank gained four sen to RM23.08, while Petronas Chemicals was one sen better at RM8.35.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Iskandar Waterfront rose six sen to RM1.07, Ekovest added one sen to 85 sen and Mestron was flat at 16.5 sen, while Greatech fell 1.5 sen to 97.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 55.99 points to 11,672.45, the FBMT 100 Index improved 54.66 points to 11,526.11 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 70.86 points to 11,969.77.

The FBM 70 dropped 63.29 points to 14,358.29 and the FBM Ace inched up 9.18 points to 4,362.70.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 2.89 points to 16,680.73, the Plantation Index edged up 50.18 points to 6,992.19 and the Industrial Products & Services Index gained 0.29 of-a-point to 160.26. — Bernama