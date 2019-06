An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai November 24, 2017. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 18 — Hong Kong stocks ended up one per cent today, building on the previous day’s gains, as traders look ahead to a crucial meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.00 per cent, or 271.61 points, to 27,498.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.09 per cent, or 2.54 points, to 2,890.16 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, added 0.16 per cent, or 2.45 points, to 1,504.57. — AFP