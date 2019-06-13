TM confirms Noor Kamarul as CEO

The Telekom Malaysia logo is seen on the TM Tower in Bangsar November 22, 2018. The new appointment will serve to restore the confidence of investors quickly, given TM’s status as a public-listed company. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Telekom Malaysia has confirmed the appointment of Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin as its new CEO.

Noor Kamarul was Celcom’s Chief Technology Officer from 2003 to 2010, and his appointment is seemingly based on his 34 years of experience in the telecommunications sector in Malaysia and Indonesia.

He also held senior positions within Celcom, including Chief IT and Transformation Officer, Chief carrier Collaboration Officer and Chief Special Project Officer, up till March 2018. Born in 1959, he was a key part of the team at Celcom that achieved 31 quarters of consecutive growth.

TM has been operating without a permanent Group CEO since Datuk Sri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly resigned in June last year. Acting CEO, Imri Mokhtar, was reportedly recommended by the Finance Ministry, but TM Chairman Rosli Man stonewalled the appointment.

In light of the appointment, Imri Mokhtar will resume his role as Group Chief Operating Officer of TM.

During the Hari Raya open house at the prime minister’s residence recently, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told reporters that an appointment had been made, although the identity of the new CEO was still withheld.

The PM also indicated that the new CEO wouldn’t be current acting CEO, Imri. Previous reports suggested that a three-man shortlist had been drawn up for the position; Burhanuddin Yusof (formerly of Axiata), Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin (former CTO of Celcom), and Farid Mohamad Sani (former CSO of TM and current TM director representing Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s interest).

The new appointment will serve to restore the confidence of investors quickly, given TM’s status as a public-listed company. — SoyaCincau