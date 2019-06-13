InvestKL CEO Zainal Amanshah to step down in July

Zainal was appointed as the agency’s first CEO in 2011 and has served a full eight-year term. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — InvestKL chief executive officer, Datuk Zainal Amanshah, will be stepping down from his position upon the completion of his contract this July 10.

InvestKL chairman Datuk Seri Michael Yam in a statement here today, said the board has appointed Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli to be the acting CEO effective July 1, 2019.

“I am confident that Muhammad Azmi will continue to champion Greater KL as a destination of choice for global multinational corporations (MNCs) to establish their regional business and innovation centres. I look forward to working with him to take InvestKL to the next level,” he said.

Muhammad Azmi has been with the agency since 2012 and is currently InvestKL’s director of investor relations for the European region.

He has over 16 years of experience in leadership and management positions spanning commercial, business transformation and business operations with MISC Bhd, prior to his stint with InvestKL.

Zainal was appointed as the agency’s first CEO in 2011 and has served a full eight-year term.

He will leave InvestKL to pursue opportunities within the private sector.

During his tenure, InvestKL had successfully attracted 80 MNCs as of May 31 this year, which brought in RM12 billion in total committed and approved investments into greater Kuala Lumpur.

These investments created more than 12,000 high skilled regional job opportunities for Malaysians.

InvestKL is an investment promotion agency under the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti), tasked by the government to attract global MNCs to establish regional business service headquarters in greater Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama