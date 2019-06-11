Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks build on gains

An investor looks at an electronic screen at a brokerage house in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, January 26, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 11 — Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks rallied today, extending gains and tracking a healthy lead from Wall Street, as investors keep tabs on developments in the China-US trade standoff.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.76 per cent, or 210.70 points, to 27,789.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.58 per cent, or 73.59 points, to 2,925.72, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, surged 3.71 per cent, or 55.00 points, to 1,538.23. — AFP