Bursa Malaysia continues higher at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia continued to trade higher at mid-afternoon today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trade higher at mid-afternoon today, lifted by buying support across the board.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) climbed 5.65 points to 1,654.98 from 1,649.33 at 5pm on Friday.

The FBM Small Cap Index soared 137.07 points to 12,729.89.

Gainers outpaced losers 528 to 269, with 342 counters unchanged, 751 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.49 billion worth RM916.16 million.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank perked six sen to RM23.48, Tenaga rose 12 sen to RM12.90, Maybank and CIMB shed one sen each to RM8.98 and RM5.27 respectively, while Petronas Chemicals eased two sen to RM8.38.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Bumi Armada gained one sen to 21.5 sen, Ekovest improved 3.5 sen to 82.5 sen, AirAsia X and Lambo improved half-a-sen each to 24.5 sen and six sen respectively, and MY EG Services bagged nine sen to RM1.52.

The FBM Emas Index was 56.13 points higher at 11,636.78, the FBMT 100 Index increased 50.22 points to 11,490.64, the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 74.92 points to 11,865.36, the FBM 70 rose 107.37 points to 14,334.69 as the FBM Ace jumped 120.65 points to 4,384.79.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 17.64 points to 16,846.50, the Industrial Products & Services Index improved 0.06 of a point to 160.60, but the Plantation Index was 1.71 points easier at 6871.76. — Bernama