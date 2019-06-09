IMF’s Lagarde urges G20 to prioritise resolving trade tensions

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde speaks at the G-20 high-level seminar on financial innovation ‘Our Future in the Digital Age’ in Fukuoka June 8, 2019. — Picture by Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via Reuters

FUKUOKA, June 9 — International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde today called on the Group of 20 major economies to prioritise resolving trade tensions to mitigate risks to global growth.

“We met at a time when the global economy is showing tentative signs of stabilizing and growth is projected to strengthen. While this is good news, the road ahead remains precarious and subject to several downside risks,” Lagarde said in a statement after a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

“To mitigate these risks, I emphasized that the first priority should be to resolve the current trade tensions, including eliminating existing tariffs and avoiding new ones,” she said, adding that work is also needed to modernise the international trade system.

“This would be the best way for policymakers to give more certainty and confidence to their economies and to help, not hinder, global growth,” said Lagarde, who took part in the G20 finance leaders’ gathering in Fukuoka, southern Japan. — Reuters