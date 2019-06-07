Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

The key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 3.65 points to 1,647.74 after moving between 1,646.80 and 1,651.99. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 ― Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session in positive territory on continuous buying support in index-linked counters and small capitalisation stocks.

The key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 3.65 points to 1,647.74 after moving between 1,646.80 and 1,651.99.

The FBM Small Cap Index soared 106.23 points to 13,356.08.

Gains in Maxis, Axiata, and IHH Healthcare pushed the composite index up by 2.662 points.

Maxis chalked up 11 sen to RM5.55, Axiata bagged nine sen to RM4.65, while IHH Healthcare increased eight sen to RM5.51.

Market breadth remained bullish as gainers outnumbered losers 400 to 280, with 339 counters unchanged, 871 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.13 billion shares worth RM850.44 million.

Sentiment in the market improved as the United States’ tariff threats on Mexico eases, while the US Federal Reserve’s willingness to use monetary policies to cushion any slowdown in the country’s economy would provide further relief to equities.

Gains in global oil prices, with the Brent crude futures rising to US$62.17 (US$1=RM4.15) per barrel on the prospect of delay in the Mexican tariff hike, have partly contributed to demand for riskier assets.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Metronic Global and Bumi Armada perked one sen each to eight sen and 21 sen, Ekovest put on 1.5 sen to 79 sen, but Pegasus Heights inched down half-a-sen to one sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 35.84 points higher at 11,574.43, the FBMT 100 Index rose 29.85 points to 11,432.56, the FBM 70 improved 55.64 points to 14,230.43, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 51.84 points to 11,777.14 and the FBM Ace added 7.01 points for 4,239.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 18.10 points to 16,834.66, the Plantation Index increased 15.41 points to 6,870.56 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.81 of-a-point to 159.74. ― Bernama