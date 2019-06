Floor traders work during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in a picture released August 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 3 — Hong Kong shares closed flat today as investors grapple with the fallout of the increasingly bitter US-China trade spat.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.03 per cent, or 7.23 points, to 26,893.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.30 per cent, or 8.62 points, to end at 2,890.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’ s second exchange, fell 1.04 per cent, or 15.97 points, to 1,515.89. — AFP