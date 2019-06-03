Bursa Malaysia recoups earlier losses to close higher

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 4.55 points higher at 1,655.31 from Friday’s close of 1,650.76. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Bursa Malaysia recouped earlier losses in late trading to close higher today, lifted by buying interest in selected index-linked counters amid weak external development, a dealer said.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 4.55 points higher at 1,655.31 from Friday’s close of 1,650.76.

The index opened 0.83 of a point lower at 1,649.93 and moved in the red territory for most part of the day, hitting a low of 1,642.66, on the back of weak market sentiment following US President Donald Trump’s trade threats on Mexico and India, coupled with weak economic data from China.

However, some nibbling in blue chips emerged 30 minutes before the trading session ended and helped lift the composite index into positive territory, reaching to a high of 1,656.68. — Bernama