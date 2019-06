Mexico’s Economy Minister to meet Wilbur Ross over US tariff threat

Mexico’s Economy Minister Graciela Marquez reacts during the delivery of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) deal at the Senate building in Mexico City, Mexico May 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, June 2 — Mexico’s Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said today she would meet with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in Washington on Monday, two days before the neighbouring countries are due to discuss possible tariffs on Mexican goods.

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose punitive tariffs of 5 per cent on Mexican goods, that would gradually increase to 25 per cent, if Mexico did not stem migration north.

Marquez did not specify what issues she would discuss with Ross ahead of the Wednesday meeting, although Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had been optimistic that they could find a way to avoid the tariffs.

Marquez and Ross met in El Salvador where both attended the inauguration of the Central American country’s new president, Nayib Bukele, in San Salvador. — Reuters