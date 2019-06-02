Fama targets RM1b sales from farmers’ markets this year

Fama aims to achieve RM1 billion in sales this year which will be generated through the farmers’ markets nationwide. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

TAPAH, June 2 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) aims to achieve RM1 billion in sales this year which will be generated through the farmers’ markets nationwide.

Its deputy director-general (Entrepreneur Development) Basri Jasmo said the increase in sales revenue is based on the additional 25 new farmers’ markets in each state this year.

He said last year’s sale of RM850 million was achieved through 757 farmers’ markets nationwide.

“This year, in the first four months, sales had been very encouraging and we are aiming to increase sales to between RM900 million and RM1 billion in 2019.”

He said this to reporters after the launch of the Jimat Belanja [email protected] Tani programme by State Public Facilities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari at the Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah Mosque parking lot here today.

According to Basri, the programme was to provide consumers with essential items such as meat, chicken, vegetables, cookies, snacks as well as ketupat and rendang at affordable prices.

He said under the programme 398 farmers’ markets would operate for five days from last Friday until Tuesday and consumers would be able to enjoy savings of between five to 20 per cent.

“The programme is in line with the government’s efforts to address issues of rising costs of essential goods especially ahead of the festive celebration,” he said.

In addition Basri said Fama also organised the pre-Aidilfitri 2019 ‘My Best Buy’ programme from May 25 until next Tuesday at 18 selected locations.

“We are targeting 70,000 visitors and we expect sales to reach RM600,000 during the programme,” he said. — Bernama