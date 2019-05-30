Bursa rebounds at mid-morning

Market breadth was slightly negative as losers outpaced gainers 317 to 309, with 284 counters unchanged, 1,050 untraded and 103 others suspended. — Picture by Hari Anggara

AUCKLAND, May 30 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded from earlier losses at mid-morning on bargain hunting in selected blue chips led by Petronas Dagangan.

At 11.05am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 5.16 points to 1,628.83 after opening 2.69 points lower at 1,620.98.

Market breadth was slightly negative as losers outpaced gainers 317 to 309, with 284 counters unchanged, 1,050 untraded and 103 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 813.87 million units worth RM621.27 million.

Among index-linked counters, TNB rose 24 sen to RM12.56, Sime Darby Plantation added 12 sen to RM4.74, Petronas Dagangan improved 82 sen to RM25.62, MISC advanced 18 sen to RM6.99 and Petronas Gas rose 32 sen to RM14.14.

Of the actively-traded stocks, AirAsia perked 22 sen to RM2.85, Ekovest gained 1.5 sen to 79 sen, while Bumi Armada was flat at 20 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 49.18 points to 11,417.42, the FBMT 100 Index increased 50.10 points to 11,276.38 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 75.66 points to 11,631.22.But, the FBM Ace was down 48.20 points to 4,243.27.

The FBM 70 was 120.31 points better at 13,934.47.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 17.13 points to 16,595.57, but the Plantation Index gained 33.01 points to 6,860.31, while the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.95 of-a-point lower at 159.19. — Bernama