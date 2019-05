The Hong Kong Exchanges flag, Chinese national flag and Hong Kong flag are hoisted outside the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong June 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, May 29 — Hong Kong shares sank today as investors fretted over the US-China trade war and its implications for the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.57 per cent, or 155.10 points, to close at 27,235.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.16 per cent higher, or 4.79 points, at 2,914.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was flat at 1,541.66. — AFP